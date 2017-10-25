This is no top 10, top 5, or even top 3 we made here. Nampa is officially the #1 best place to go trick-or-treating in the entire United States of America.

Credit: Rick and Carly / Townsquare Media

The biggest factor that Smartasset.com had when compiling their list of American hot spots to get candy on Halloween night was weather. Rain is a big no-no when it comes to Halloween hot spots and Nampa only gets rain once in every 167 Halloweens.

Of course, traditional trick-or-treating is the only thing considered. We're living in 2017. Parents and kids want lots of options like trunk-or-treating or how about all the Nampa downtown businesses that hold special trick-or-treating events?

Kids can even get in on the candy early this year with a special event tomorrow afternoon from 4 to 6:30 at the downtown Nampa Trick-Or-Treat and there'll be carnival games, jump houses and a costume contest. For more information, click HERE.

Here's the Top 10 best places to trick-or-treat on Halloween

10. Racine, WI

9. Elgin, IL

8. Kenosha, WI

7. Appleton, WI

6. Dearborn, MI

5. El Paso, TX

4. Aurora, IL

3. Kennewick, WA

2. Orem, UT