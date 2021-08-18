New Boise Rooftop Whiskey Bar Adds Swank on Broadway Avenue

We're just weeks away from the first Boise State football game and Bronco Nation is ecstatic. College football is back in Boise.

There will be another place to grab drinks as Sud's on Broadway welcomes new neighbors to begin the season. The signs are up and it's legit, The James Whiskey & Cocktails Bar is coming.

I wrote an article a few weeks ago regarding Crave! that would be occupying the first level of the double-story building on Broadway. Crave! is a very popular and still very new delivery service that's moving into that first floor. It wasn't until seeing the new signs and posts did I realize there was a name.

Courtesy: Kekeluv

The James, In Boise - Whiskey and Cocktail Bar

This is the only swanky-style bar or restaurant on Broadway. There is a list of places to get food on Broadway whether it's Pie Hole, Chili's Grill & Bar, Ram Restaurant & Brewery, Jalapeños Bar & Grill, and Naked Fins. There's no shortage of restaurants or fast food on Broadway, but this is different.

The James - Boise's newest whiskey and cocktail bar - thrives in a swanky, vibrant environment reminiscent of the roaring' 1920s. The James' mission is to bring quality mixology, hospitality, and good times to the brand-new rooftop patio bar located off Broadway Avenue in the Boise University Area.

Courtesy: Kekeluv

Broadway just got classy and with a rooftop vibe. You can grab a drink, dinner, and watch thousands of blue and orange Bronco fans file into Albertson's Stadium on game day. This is a very interesting look for that spot and I'm excited to see how it works side by side with Suds Tavern.

The James is currently looking for staff and a General Manager and I posted last week that Crave! and the James will be working together. I noticed that Crave! actually posted up regarding hiring staff.

