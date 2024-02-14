One of America’s “Hidden Gem” National Parks: 8 Hours from Boise

One of America's best, "hidden gem" National Parks is just 8 hours from Boise, and many recommend the trip. Both Idaho and Utah have amazing National Parks, but when there's a lot to choose from, some places tend to be completely overlooked or forgotten about. However, that doesn't mean the overlooked parks are any less amazing...

In fact, there's an article from TheTravel that shares their picks for the best, most underrated National Parks to visit in the United States, and the closest one to Boise is about 8 hours away and one of the best in America.

Capitol Reef National Park in Utah

The park posted to their Instagram saying...

"About 75% of the park is managed as wilderness. A hike into the backcountry rewards the adventurous with vast expanses of natural beauty and solitude. Leave no trace of your visit by hiking on trails, on durable slickrock, and in washes."

And, TheTravel says...

"Utah is jam-packed with incredible National Parks, so it is no surprise that some of the less well-known tend to be overlooked in favor of the more popular. One of these is Capitol Reef National Park, down in the southeast corner of Utah. It is an unusual shape, roughly 60 miles long but only 6 miles wide, and has breathtaking red rock formations throughout the park, including Capitol Dome, which closely resembles the United States Capitol Building in DC."

As you can see from the pictures, Capitol Reef National Park is incredibly unique and beautiful, and definitely worth the trip from Boise to see and experience.

