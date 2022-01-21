When we put together our list of Treasure Valley Restaurants that were so good they should get a second location, many of you wondered how this one got left off the list.

Now we can tell you, it's because we knew that they were just a matter of days from actually opening a second location that's been in the works for years. We're talking about Tango's Empanadas, a family owned and operated restaurant that's been serving up a taste of Argentina on Orchard in Boise since 2006. The concept, a brain child of native-Argentinian Monica "Momma" and Luis Bremmer, was Idaho's first real taste of Empanadas and Argentinian hospitality.

In addition to the Boise restaurant, the family has also been running a successful food truck that' received a lot of top honors like "Best Food Truck in Idaho" in the 2021 Idaho's Best Awards and the Idaho spot on MSN's 2021 list "The Food Truck Everyone is Obsessed With in Your State."

But the dream that's alluded the Bremmer's since signing their contract for a second location in Meridian in 2018? Actually getting the location open! They originally planned to open in late Spring 2019, but had some delays along the way. Then their website said "Opening Spring 2020" and well, we all know how the pandemic threw a wrench in even the simplest operations for restaurants.

One of Monica's latest posts on the restaurant's Facebook page mentions that they really hoped to open the Meridian location in 2021, but weren't able to find enough staff to work there. While that's still the case, the Bremmer's threw caution to the wind and semi-opened the Meridian location this week.

Until they can find enough staff, there won't be any dine-in seating at the new Meridian Tango's Empanadas. They're also ONLY serving empanadas, the traditional Latin pastry filled with all sorts of delicious ingredients, at this location. Even without the subs and churros they serve at the Boise location, this still gives you a huge selection as they have 50 different empanada choices on the menu. All orders should be called or texted in by 2 p.m. for pick-up between 3-7 p.m.

From reading Momma Bremmer's posts, we know she's disappointed that she can't give Meridian guests the full Tango's experience but reading through the comments, it seems like their customers are just grateful that the family finally got the chance to open in Meridian.

Last year, when we put together our list of tasty and underrated restaurants in Boise, many of you told us Tango's belonged on that list not just because of the food but because of the exceptional service and kindness the Bremmers give back to the Treasure Valley. We're glad to see good things happen to good people and hope they see lots of love at the new Meridian location located at 46 E Fairview Ave.

