Our Favorite Totally-Idaho Words & Phrases
CRICK || Prove us wrong: a crick is a running body of water that's shallower and calmer than a creak.
COYOTE || Oh, you mean, "KAI-OAT?" We don't pronounce the hard E.
POP || This one soothes my eight-year transplant soul. As a Chicago native, it feels like I'm hanging with my siblings on the Southside whenever an Idahoan offers me a pop or asks me if I want a pop.
JOCKEY BOX || some say it's a cooler or an ice chest, while other Idahoans will fight you to the death that it's another name for their ride's glove box. Because we like the way the Lord arranged our face, we'll err on the side of glove box.
BLEED BLUE || Any hardcore Boise State University fan will gladly school you on the significance of this phrase.
LET'S DO POTATO DROP FOR NEW YEARS! || What sounds like the latest Idaho dance craze is actually a time-honored Boise tradition. Instead of a mirror ball, we usher in the New Year by dropping a MASSIVE potato. And it's absolutely magical.
BUSTER || Once again, BSU's found its way into Idaho's vernacular. In addition to being an accomplished author, Buster is BSU's mascot!
HUCKABERRY || The Idaho-exclusive filling for our favorite jams, jellies, donuts and pies! But it doesn't end there. We pair huckaberry with delicious summer salads and infuse it in our vodka.
FINGER STEAKS || This signature Gem State dish makes the list for the sheer confusion it stirs in newcomers. Finger steaks are fried steak strips we eat with...you guessed it...our fingers!
YOU GOIN' TO TREEFORT? || It's not a treefort in your childhood best friend's yard—although that would've been awesome—it's one of Boise's most popular annual music festivals.
B*TCH || We get to claim this as our own because Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul is an Idahoan native, b*tches. This the part where you laugh...LOL.
FREAK ALLEY || The home of some of Boise's coolest graffiti-like frescos, Freak Alley is one of the city's most beloved landmarks.
BoDo || We admit it: sometimes we're a little too fancy for our own good, and BoDo is an example of just that. Boise Downtown is just too taxing for many of us, so we chop it down to two manageable syllables.
RIG || It's a word used to describe any vehicle larger than a sedan.
IF-Town || This is what the cool kids call Idaho Falls.