PARANORMAL (adjective)

:not scientifically explainable: supernatural. —Merriam-Webster Dictionary :of or relating to the claimed occurrence of an event or perception without scientific explanation, as psychokinesis, extrasensory perception, or other purportedly supernatural phenomena. —Dictionary.com :a paranormal event or power, such as the appearance of a ghost, cannot be explained by scientific laws and is thought to involve strange, unknown forces. —Collins Dictionary

If you're an '80s-baby who grew up with the luxury of cable–hot or legit–let's a take spell to acknowledge the near myriad of stellar paranormal shows we grew up on in the '90s:

Unsolved Mysteries

via GIPHY

Are You Afraid of The Dark

via GIPHY

Tales From The Crypt

via GIPHY

The Ghoul Time Theater with Elvira

via GIPHY

Goosebumps

via GIPHY

Ghost Writer

via GIPHY

Charmed

via GIPHY

Buffy The Vampire Slayer

via GIPHY

The Twilight Zone on Nick At Nite

via GIPHY

Bewitched on Nick at Nite

via GIPHY

I Dream of Jeanie on Nick At Nite

via GIPHY

Page my beeper if your millennial middle school heart is on fire!

Time and again I've heard it said that the 2000s saw a renewed interest in the paranormal and life beyond the grave. '90s kids, we clearly know better.

I think the '10s actually ushered in the desire for reality television coupled with all the things that made us jump onto our beds from five feet away in the dark, so whatever was underneath couldn't grab our feet. Not today, Freddy. Or Chucky. Or Penny Wise.

C'mon! I wasn't the only one!

Anyway...moving on...

Shows like Paranormal State and Ghost Hunters made the paranormal feel so accessible, that it seems they spurred memberships and participation in paranormal investigation cohorts around the country.

How many does the Gem State have? I'm aware of five credible Idaho ghost hunting societies; one of which I just requested to join via Facebook, lol.

If you're a 30-something guy or girl after my own heart or the thrill of ghost hunting, any of these five Idaho ghost hunter groups might strike your '90s-kid paranormal fancy. If you belong to one of these groups or end up joining one, I'd love to know your story!

Paranormal Gem State: Idaho's Top 5 Ghost Hunting Groups

