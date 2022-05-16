Our Favorite Photos From Boise’s Pro-Choice Rally on Saturday

Just a few days ago, a pro-choice rally called Bans Off Our Bodies was held on the steps of the Idaho State Capitol in downtown Boise.

For the first hour or so, there were speeches from numerous presenters, which were both informative and inspirational.

Then everyone took to the streets and marched around the Capitol, chanting and cheering amongst the crowd.

Surrounded by thousands of fellow Idahoans, they were all there for the same purpose:

To loudly and fervently announce that abortion is healthcare, and they will not let their rights be taken away without a fight.

The entire thing was extremely empowering – many people said they literally had chills the entire time and it was an experience that will not be easily forgotten.

They also hope that it is something that our politicians will not easily forget, as the Supreme Court decides whether or not to overthrow Roe v. Wade in the following months.

One of the best parts…

One of the coolest things about attending the rally was seeing all of the different people that were there – people of all ages, backgrounds and demographics came together. It definitely made us proud of our community, as they showed up for one another.

But our absolute favorite part was seeing all of the homemade signs that people were holding.

The signs were humorous, blunt, clever, raw and eye-opening, to say the least.

Pictured below are some of our favorites that we were able to capture (and the ones that are appropriate enough to post online).

