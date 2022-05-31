It's time to unite Idaho. We need to all come together and finally agree on professional sports teams to root for. This divide cannot continue in our state. We can't go on with this neighbor versus neighbor in every sport. By deciding on official teams we will all be better for it. Sacrifices will be made, but I promise it will be worth it.

This is the now official, until made otherwise, list of what professional sports teams we will be rooting for in Idaho. I have consulted with a panel and these choices are nearly notarized. I, along with the panel, made these picks in good faith and did not let personal bias or preference come into play. The decisions are made considering a number of factors, including: geography, history, culture, etc. I'm honored to now present the official(ish) list of teams we will be rooting for in Idaho henceforth.

NFL

The panel and myself have determined the state of Idaho will be rooting for the Denver Broncos. Congratulations! Making the decision was quite easy on this one, actually. With very little disagreement in the room. Denver is located in pretty close proximity from Idaho. One of the closest in the NFL outside of Seattle. I know what you're thinking. "Hey, if geography is a factor why were the Seattle Seahawks not picked?" Yes, Seattle would be a few hours closer. It was strongly considered, but as I pointed out earlier a number of factors are considered when making this pick--not just geography. If there were a team in-state then geography would trump most other factors. However, there is not. So, we must also consider factors like culture, mascot, and color scheme. Idaho is home of Boise State University. The Broncos. The Broncos who wear blue and orange. One could argue the Denver Broncos stole BSU's thing. I'm not saying it's a fact. I'm just saying one could argue. With both similar colors and Broncos it only makes sense for Idaho to root for Denver. The decision is final.

MLS

Real Salt Lake, come on down! With Salt Lake City being so close it's hard not to root for their professional teams. It's always an easy trip. Seattle Sounders have a great culture and are very well known and respected, but the panel couldn't be swayed from picking Real Salt Lake. Youth Soccer is a big deal in the Treasure Valley and the interest is growing in the state. We have to throw all our support behind our new team. Idaho, give it up for your new MLS team!

NBA

When it comes to the National Basketball Association, the state of Idaho will now be officially(ish) rooting for the Utah Jazz. Salt Lake City is the closest "major" city to the state of Idaho. It's only a four and a half hour drive to SLC from Boise. Very convenient. The cultures between the state of Idaho and Utah seem similar, as well. We both enjoy the beautiful scenery in our state. Outdoor activities. It's also a small-market team, and who doesn't like a good underdog story? They've had good teams lately that make the playoffs, so that will be exciting for us. The Portland Trailblazers were briefly considered but couldn't beat out the Jazz. Sacramento Kings also received a few votes, but didn't pick up much steam. The pick has been made. On behalf of the state of Idaho, "Go Jazz!"

WNBA

There's a Storm warning in Idaho. A Seattle Storm warning! They were just named the WNBA team of choice for the state of Idaho. They're a team with a fantastic history and culture. We are proud to welcome them as one of the teams our state will be rooting for. Congratulations! Bring home another championship!

NHL

This was a very difficult choice for the panel. A member even left after it not going his way. Still won't return our calls. We hope he's okay. Despite the drama, we decided when it comes to hockey we will be rooting for the Dallas Stars! Order! Order! Let me explain. The Dallas Stars are the affiliate of the Idaho Steelheads. I know Dallas is quite a ways away. This will make going to see our team in-person will be a little tough. Especially when the Seattle Kraken and Colorado Avalanche are so much closer. I feel like it is important to honor the previous and existing commitments and relationships that our hockey community has developed with the Dallas Stars. See it this way, you'll get to see the future Dallas Stars in-person by watching them with the Steelheads. How cool is that? When they're big NHL stars you can say you saw them way back when they were playing in the ECHL. Your friends will be jealous. Final answer: Dallas Stars.

MLB

Set sail! Our panel (minus one) has decided the state of Idaho will now be exclusively supporting the Seattle Mariners. Seattle is fairly close to Idaho. The state of Washington and Idaho share a border, so I love how close it is. Even though Seattle is a little further, it's still adjacent and I feel like that creates a special bond. Or a rivalry. But we're going to go with bond in this case, since we don't have our own team in-state to root for. The Colorado Rockies were also considered here, but Idaho and Colorado don't share a border, and Denver is still slightly further away than Seattle. In this case, we decided state proximity would hold more weight than the fact that the Boise Hawks and Colorado Rockies used to date. Mariners had a big advantage in this one. Can't wait to see this team turn it around!

Please send any complaints to Cort Freeman (@CortFreeman). We apologize if your team was not selected. You may file a detailed complaint, it will be read, but not considered. Thank you and another big congratulations to all of our new teams! The state of Idaho is behind you!

