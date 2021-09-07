Put These Local Pumpkin Patches on Your List for the Fall Season

The patches will be opening soon!

Fall is right around the corner and if you want to take advantage of all that the season has to offer, you might want to start making plans. The final few months of the year always fly by. With school, work, football season, get-togethers and more, you're booked!

So, if you want to visit some local pumpkin patches and corn mazes, you'll have to get them on the calendar. Don't be like me and wait until the weekend arrives before you decide to go. That never works out well for me.

With that being said, we put together a list of pumpkin patches around the area.

I have great memories of visiting the pumpkin patch when I was a kid. My brother and I would spend hours roaming the field looking for the perfect pumpkins. Of course, we always wanted the one that were bigger than the two of us combined, but mom always made us pick one that we could pick up.

Smart.

Otherwise we would have been dragging the minivan tailgate all the way home. Sometimes we would carve our pumpkins and sometimes we would paint them. One year we got stickers for our pumpkins and they ended up everywhere around the house. I bet that's why we only did it once. Ah, memories.

Ready to make some more for 2021?

Here's what you can find around the area...

Lowe Family Farmstead

Jeremy's Pumpkins

Linder Farms

Spyglass Gardens

Twin Oaks Farms

