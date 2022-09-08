Queen Elizabeth II Dies: Rockers React

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at age 96, many rock musicians — including Ozzy Osbourne, Mick Jagger and Elton John — expressed their condolences on social media.

The Royal Family announced Thursday that Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch at over 70 years, died peacefully at Balmoral Castle, her estate in Scotland. Her son will now be officially known as King Charles III.

"Sad to hear of the Queen passing," Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler tweeted. "I remember the street celebrations when she was crowned Queen. Always a staple of growing up in England. GSTQ - RIP"

Osbourne, his former bandmate, also expressed his sadness on Twitter, writing, "I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart, I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II"

The Rolling Stones extended their "deepest sympathy to the Royal family," calling the Queen "a constant presence in their lives as in countless others." In his message, Jagger reflected on the Queen’s constant presence: "For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, has always been there. In my childhood, I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much-beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the royal family."

John took a similar tone, writing, "Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing. She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest, and darkest, moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly."

You can read those messages and others below.