Rated Idaho’s “Most Legendary” Restaurant: Do You Agree?
If you were to guess a restaurant in Idaho that is "the most legendary," what would you say?
Well, there's an official answer to this question, as there's a special restaurant in the Boise area (2 locations) that is quite literally, a famous eatery with giant burgers. They also have locations in other Idaho towns — even the small town of Archer. Any guesses?
According to Lovefood, the most legendary restaurant in Idaho is...
Big Jud's
Big Jud's is famous for their massive, one-pound burgers — and if you're feeling extra brave, there's the "Big Jud's Challenge" most people can't complete. But if you do... you get the whole meal free.
This challenge was featured on Man v. Food, and it includes a whopping 2lb burger, a big plate of fries, and a large drink. But to beat the challenge, you must finish the meal in just half an hour. If you complete it, the meal is free and you get your name on their Wall of Fame.
They're dedicated to serving up gigantic burgers and mouthwatering dishes, as well as proudly embrace fresh, local ingredients. From locally-sourced beef that forms the heart of their famous one-pound burgers to the freshest vegetables and condiments, etc.
Locals already know how awesome this place is, but now it's getting mentioned on major publications nationwide. So, whether you're new in town or a regular, this spot combines Idaho's delicious food scene with some serious global recognition.
We're fortunate to have so many amazing burger joints in the Boise area, and below we've got a list so you can explore even more mouthwatering options!
