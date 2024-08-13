Report: How Boise State Football Landed Malachi Nelson

Boise State embarks on a new journey, aiming to reclaim its position among the top programs in college football. Despite recent turbulence, the team's optimism is fired up by the arrival of a new coach. While not part of the Power Four programs, Boise State is known for attracting top quarterback prospects. Hopefully, the team will be able to keep them.

With the departure of Hank Bachmeier to Wake Forest and Taylen Green to Arkansas, Boise State finds itself amid an intense quarterback competition. The battle between Maddux Madsen, fondly known as Mad Dawg, and USC transfer Malachi Nelson adds thrilling suspense to the team's future, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

As a high school senior, Mr. Nelson was one of the top-rated quarterbacks in the country. His decision to join Boise State, despite offers from other top programs, is a testament to the team's potential. He is among the highest-rated recruits to bolster the Boise State football team, a sign of brighter days ahead.

ESPN did an extensive profile on Mr. Nelson, where he explained his decision to leave USC for Boise State.

He told the worldwide leader, "I didn't want to leave," Nelson said. "USC was my dream school. Coach Riley was the coach I wanted to play for. I never dreamt in a million years that I would leave."

From head coach Spencer Danielson, we learn that Mr Nelson is thriving in Boise. His father is very involved in his development and career. The two are very close.

Despite not playing much during Caleb Williams' incredible run at USC, Mr. Nelson learned a great deal by studying the offense. Mr. Williams was very generous with the young quarterback, mentoring him to play the game at the highest levels.

The changing dynamic of college football led to Mr. Williams's decision to leave USC. Coach Lincoln Riley was looking to replace Mr. Williams, the first pick of the NFL Draft, and went to the Chicago Bears. The team is moving to the Big 10, where the team will face the toughest teams in college football.

A look At Boise State's Malachi Nelson His first snaps as a Bronco Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

The team had a quarterback, Miller Moss, who was slated to become the starter. However, you can never have too many quarterbacks in college football. According to ESPN, several teams began contacting Mr. Nelson, wanting him to transfer.

The quarterback needed playing time, and the path at USC was uncertain at best.

Why Boise State?

Two powerful attractions helped Boise State land the college football star. Mr. Nelson had a great relationship with then Bronco Offensive Coordinator Bush Hamden. They had met when the coach was at another team. Although the Broncos are a well-known brand in college sports, the team doesn't have the resources, money, and facilities of Power Four programs.

However, Eric Nelson and head Coach Spencer Danielson shared faith, which led to the Nelsons visiting Boise. Idaho, unlike California, has four seasons. The coach shared their bonding moment with ESPN. "I fell in love with their family," Danielson said. "I believe it was a God thing from what they were looking for and what we were looking for."

The family was impressed with fans and media members covering his midnight flight to Boise. Despite Coach Hamden leaving for an SEC team, the Nelsons decided to make Boise their new home. The addition of the returning Dirk Koetter as offensive coordinator eased their fears. The coach is a former NFL head coach and has been credited with developing several quarterbacks.

The team wasn't the same when he left after being called into emergency service two years ago. The competition between the quarterbacks will continue as the team prepares for another big season. The Broncos won the off season with the addition of Malachi Nelson; we'll see if they win the regular season. The world is watching, and so are we.

