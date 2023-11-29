Revealing Boise’s Top 3 Industries: Do You Work for One of Them?

Boise is Idaho's largest city, and over the last few years its experiencing remarkable growth, transforming the city into an economic powerhouse with implications for the entire state.

The surge in population prompts questions like: What is the driving force behind Boise's economic growth, and which industries take the lead in this vibrant area? As of 2019, Boise's economy employed nearly 369,000 people, a figure that has undoubtedly skyrocketed in recent years.

Notably, recent rankings for the best cities and states for job opportunities in 2023 place Idaho, particularly Boise, in a dominant position. According to City Town Info, Boise takes the 17th spot among the top 20 cities in the United States for finding a new job.

City Town Info claims, "Boise is the region's primary economic center. The city is home to the headquarters of a number of major firms,” and they go on to mention that the high-tech, manufacturing, and call center industries are all growing and becoming increasingly more important.

Boise also has a growing healthcare industry due to population growth, particularly in the aging demographic, and a thriving economy fostering increased healthcare accessibility and more technological advancements, ultimately attracting more healthcare businesses. As the city continues to provide a high quality of life, the demand for healthcare services is on the rise, adding to the city's economic diversity and strength.

But the burning questions remain: What industries claim the top spots in Boise's economic hierarchy? Read on for a closer look at the city's top 3 industries, and check to see if you work for any of these 3 industries that continue to drive Boise during this economic surge.

These Are the Top 3 Industries in Boise Do You Work for Boise's #1 Industry? Chances Are You Do... Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

The 20 Highest Paying Jobs in Boise According to the latest figures published on the Idaho Department of Labor's website , these are the highest paying jobs in "Boise City." That region includes Ada, Canyon, Boise and Gem counties. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

These are the Top 10 Lowest Paying Jobs in Boise, Ranked Information from Stacker Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

This Common Idaho Job is One of the Most Dangerous in the World This is a bit alarming: these jobs are significantly more hazardous than most occupations. Gallery Credit: Stephanie Gull