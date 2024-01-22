Ron DeSantis Shocks Boise: Suspends Presidential Campaign and…

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced the suspension of his 2024 Republican presidential campaign, sending shockwaves through the political landscape just hours before the New Hampshire primary. DeSantis, who saw no viable path forward, endorsed former President Donald Trump in a move that leaves many shocked and wondering what's going to happen.

When announcing the suspension of his campaign, DeSantis said, "I've had disagreements with Donald Trump, such as on the Coronavirus Pandemic and his elevation of Anthony Fauci. Trump is superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden. That is clear."

Watch his surprise announcement here, as he shared the video on "X," and a quote from Winston Churchill.

"Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”

Notably, Ron DeSantis shared in his speech that Nikki Haley is the "old Republican guard of yesteryear - a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism," confirming that he is not only endorsing Donald Trump, but speaking against Nikki Haley.

Similarly, Vivek Ramaswamy, who also suspended his campaign last week, endorsed Donald Trump and spoke against Nikki Haley, stating there were only two "America First" candidates in this presidential race — referring to himself and Donald Trump.

The unexpected exit of DeSantis and Ramaswamy, notable contenders in the Republican primary, now narrows the competition to a two-person race between Trump and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

With DeSantis previously positioned as the second choice for many undecided voters in Idaho, residents are at a crossroads and contemplating their next move in this ever-evolving political scene. Who do you think Idaho will choose, Nikki Haley or Donald Trump?

