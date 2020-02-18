Ron Grant Donates Socks to Veterans

Local veterans will be getting some new socks and underwear thanks to donations from Ron Grant and several local businesses. Ron Grant, the original safer money specialist, organized several local businesses to collect socks and underwear for those who've served our country. The Treasure Valley and the state of Idaho is known for its respect for veterans. However, hard times can hit anyone regardless of years of service.

What happens when a veteran loses their home? Or is unemployed? Items such as a hot meal or a new pair of socks can provide a big boost for local veterans. "It's important to giveback to those who've served," said Ron Grant. He continued, "My relatives were veterans, there no greater group that needs to know how much we care about them."

Ron Grant credits the community with making a difference. "We did it on the radio," he said. "The listeners really responded and my networking group embraced the cause. The donations were dropped off at the River of Life Rescue Mission under the Boise Rescue Mission Ministries.

"We really appreciate the help and donations from Ron and the community," said Rick Alseth of the Boise Rescue Mission. "These socks will go right to our local Idaho veterans who are staying here or transitioning to getting their own home.