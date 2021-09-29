Julia Davis park stretches part of the Boise Greenbelt and is home to Boise Art Museum, Idaho Historical Museum, Zoo Boise, the Discovery Center of Idaho, Gene Harris Band Shell, Log Cabin Literary Center, Idaho Black History Museum and the Rose Garden.

The Rose Garden was originally established in the 1930s, making it the second oldest rose garden in the Northwest. The garden is home to over 2,000 colorful rose bushes and is the largest in the intermountain region of the Northwest. As I was walking the greenbelt today and looked over I was surprised to see that at the very end of September many of the bushes are still showing off vibrant and fragrant roses. Scroll below to see the stunning beauties still in action. With fall here they most likely wont be in bloom much longer so enjoy these gorgeous photos.

Julia Davis Rose Garden Stunning Roses in Bloom The Julia Davis Park Rose Garden has been around for almost 90 years and holds thousands of stunning, vibrant and fragrant roses of all kinds. Check out these stunning photos and the Rose variations.

