Round Out The Summer With Round Trip Flights Out of Boise Under $150

There have been several new flights added to the Boise Airport in 2021 and I don't know about you but I plan to take full advantage. Most recently, the Boise Airport launched their new direct flights to Chicago and Austin while also announcing a new flight to Phoenix.

The urge to travel for people has never been so real after most of us had to put our vacations on hold for a whole year. There are only a few weeks left of summer and if you're looking to plan some last-minute vacations, here are some ideas to get you started. There are currently the best travel deals out of the Boise Airport - all of which are $150 or less for a roundtrip!

Boise - Los Angeles 

  • TRAVEL DATES: September 8 - 12
  • PRICE: $107
  • AIRLINE: Alaska Airlines

Boise - Pheonix 

  • TRAVEL DATES: September 6 - 10
  • PRICE: $97
  • AIRLINE: American Airlines

Boise - Scottsdale 

  • TRAVEL DATES: July 30 - August 2
  • PRICE: $97
  • AIRLINE: American Airlines

Boise - Colorado Springs 

  • TRAVEL DATES: August 29 - September 2
  • PRICE: $78
  • AIRLINE: Frontier Airlines

Boise - Las Vegas

  • TRAVEL DATES: September 9 - 12
  • PRICE: $90
  • AIRLINE: Allegiant

As you probably know flight prices change on a weekly if not daily basis so jump on these now. Most of these dates usually lap over a weekend and are quickly approaching. The prices around these dates are approximate for other dates surrounding what is listed so this at least gives you a good idea of what you'll be paying for if you travel around these dates. Remember that there's usually always a "deal" on flights and travel if you are flexible and just wanting to get out of town for a long weekend getaway to wherever!

