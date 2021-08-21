Round Out The Summer With Round Trip Flights Out of Boise Under $150

There have been several new flights added to the Boise Airport in 2021 and I don't know about you but I plan to take full advantage. Most recently, the Boise Airport launched their new direct flights to Chicago and Austin while also announcing a new flight to Phoenix.

The urge to travel for people has never been so real after most of us had to put our vacations on hold for a whole year. There are only a few weeks left of summer and if you're looking to plan some last-minute vacations, here are some ideas to get you started. There are currently the best travel deals out of the Boise Airport - all of which are $150 or less for a roundtrip!

Boise - Los Angeles

TRAVEL DATES: September 8 - 12

PRICE: $107

AIRLINE: Alaska Airlines

Boise - Pheonix

TRAVEL DATES: September 6 - 10

PRICE: $97

AIRLINE: American Airlines

Boise - Scottsdale

TRAVEL DATES: July 30 - August 2

PRICE: $97

AIRLINE: American Airlines

Boise - Colorado Springs

TRAVEL DATES: August 29 - September 2

PRICE: $78

AIRLINE: Frontier Airlines

Boise - Las Vegas

TRAVEL DATES: September 9 - 12

PRICE: $90

AIRLINE: Allegiant

As you probably know flight prices change on a weekly if not daily basis so jump on these now. Most of these dates usually lap over a weekend and are quickly approaching. The prices around these dates are approximate for other dates surrounding what is listed so this at least gives you a good idea of what you'll be paying for if you travel around these dates. Remember that there's usually always a "deal" on flights and travel if you are flexible and just wanting to get out of town for a long weekend getaway to wherever!