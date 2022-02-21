One of the Safest Cities in America Less Than 6 Hours Away from Boise

One of the safest cities in all of the United States is less than 6 hours away from Boise, and that city is Lone Peak, UT – ranking #18 on this list of the safest cities in America. And according to World Population Review, Utah and Idaho are among the safest states in the country.

What I found extremely surprising though, was the drastic difference in where these 2 states land on the list – Utah ranked #4 safest state in the country and Idaho ranked #19.

That’s a big jump, and I don’t know if it’s just me, but I feel like Idaho and Utah are a lot alike in a lot of ways and they should have somewhat similar stats.

But apparently Utah is way safer than Idaho? I don’t know if I can believe that. Salt Lake City seems more dangerous to me than Boise.

Along with that, MoneyGeek created a list of the safest cities/towns in America, and Utah had some really high-ranking cities, but Idaho did not.

Lone Peak, UT ranked #18 safest city in America, and the highest-ranking Idaho city was Pocatello at #454.

I mean, it makes a little more sense for Pocatello to be further down the list, but what doesn’t make sense to me at all is that Pocatello came way before Lewiston (#534), Coeur d’Alene (#621), Idaho Falls (#678), and Twin Falls (#712).

Again, I feel like these cities are all safer than Pocatello. But after last week’s article about Pocatello being safer than Boise, I don’t know if I can trust any of these lists anymore – because clearly Pocatello is not safer than Boise.

Here’s a list of The Safest Towns in Idaho that I can actually believe, and keep scrolling for the Top 20 UNSOLVED Crimes in Boise.

The Safest Towns in Idaho in 2021 SafeWise is back with their 2021 Safest Cities reports. How did the Treasure Valley stack up when it came to the rankings that accounted for population, income, violent crime and property crime rates? Here's a look at the Top 10 safest cities and where our area ranked in the entire study.

These 20 Crimes Are Still Unsolved in Boise Can you identify anyone in these photos or surveillance videos? The Boise Police Department is hoping that you can give them a tip leading to more information! Who would have thought that the City of Boise would have so many unsolved crimes!