How Are Idahoans Saving Money on Gas Prices? Is It a Good Idea?

Unfortunately, over the years, Idaho has not ranked well as a bike-friendly state.

In fact, according to the League of American Bicyclists, Idaho currently sits at number 40 out of the 50 states… and out of the five categories they analyzed, we did not receive a grade above a C.

Yikes.

Although it is clear that our bicycle friendliness is something that needs addressing, it hasn’t been as much of a pressing issue until recently.

In the past, many Idahoans have generally commuted around the Treasure Valley in their vehicles rather than walking, biking or using public transportation.

But with gas prices skyrocketing, we are seeing more and more locals turning to other means of transportation, as a way to save money wherever possible.

So, what can Idahoans do?

Living in a state that is not necessarily set up well for those who wish to bike more, we thought it was prudent to compile a list of tips and tricks for those who are wishing to zip around town on two wheels.

Whether you are hoping to reduce your carbon footprint, get into better shape, explore our beautiful Treasure Valley more or simply save money on gas, we’ve got you covered.

