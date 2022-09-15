Shocking Report: ‘Porn Literacy Being Taught in Idaho Schools!’

A new report from the Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) says that the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has implemented a controversial sex education program described as 'porn literacy' in Idaho public schools from K-12.

The IFF's report details how Health and Welfare education programs are taken from progressive federal programs that Planned Parenthood endorses.

How Bad Is It?

From the IFF article describing some of what is part of the program's direction:

"ETR’s Reducing the Risk curriculum promises to teach abstinence. Instead, ETR delivers a variety of approaches, including a “LGBTQ Inclusive” curriculum that queers education with an emphasis on “gender identity, sexual orientation and behavior.” ETR also advocates for teaching elementary students about “porn literacy,” which involves instruction on “kink and power, pleasure, sexual identity, sexual acts, and sexual exploration in relation to pornography.”

Do you believe it? The Idaho Freedom Foundation has shared a video that features ETR Educators discussing how they direct their classrooms.

You can see their conversation below.

Several state and local elected officials have taken to social media expressing their outrage. The governor and the legislature recently passed a bill sending an additional four hundred million dollars to public education. No word from the governor at the time of this publication. We will continue to update you on this story as it develops.

