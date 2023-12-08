Ski & Board for Free! Pomerelle Mountain Resort Hosts Learn Day

Pomerelle Mountain Resort is gearing up for its annual "Free Learn to Ski or Ride" event on Saturday, December 16th. This exclusive invitation is extended to all Boise and Treasure Valley area residents who have never ventured into the exhilarating world of skiing or snowboarding, but would like to learn!

According to their recent press release, this event caters specifically to "NEVER EVERS," individuals with no prior skiing or snowboarding experience. Pomerelle, renowned for its outstanding learning terrain and deep snow, is excited to make winter sports accessible to everyone who's interested in learning.

What You Need to Know

Participants ages 7 and older can pre-register for the program at www.pomerelle.com, providing essential details and specifying whether you'll be trying skiing or snowboarding. Once you've registered, here's what Pomerelle guests will enjoy:

- A complimentary ski or snowboard equipment package

- A 1.5-hour group lesson led by seasoned instructors

- A free ticket to ride the Magic Carpet (please note that chairlift access is not included)

When and Where Do We Check In?

Check-in for the event starts at 9:00am on Saturday morning upstairs in the cozy lodge at Pomerelle, with lessons from professional instructors kicking off promptly at 10:30am. Don't miss this fantastic opportunity to embrace a new winter adventure!

Pomerelle Mountain Resort's Free Learn Day promises an unforgettable experience, and you're guaranteed to learn a lot. Whether you're a thrill-seeker or looking for a family adventure, this event is an excellent opportunity to embrace the beautiful winter season.

