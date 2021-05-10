Snake River Stampede Returns with Full Force

It took a pandemic to cancel one of the longest-running rodeos in America last year, the Snake River Stampede. The Stampede has been entertaining Rodeo fans in Nampa, Idaho, for over 100 years. The Stampede is one of the largest in the world.

The rodeo is back and with a vengeance, says organizers in a press release. The 2021 addition will feature action in not one but two venues. 2021 could feature the most collection of Cowboys and Cowgirl competitors than the Stampede has ever seen.

Kevin Miller / Getty Images

Snake River Stampede rodeo will return on July 20th – 24th, 2021, at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. "Our Board of Directors considers the safety of our contestants, fans, volunteers, and animal athletes a top priority. Guidelines for cleanliness and sanitation will be implemented as recommended by Southwest District Health and supported by our partners, the City of Nampa and Spectra. We will continue to monitor the health of our community and adapt as necessary. We are confident we can continue producing the Wildest, Fastest Show on Earth and extending Nampa's over 100-year-old community tradition." said Roger Todd, President.

Old West Traditions live in Nampa

If you're new to the area, the Stampede combines the traditions of the old West. Fans can escape the triple-digit temperatures watching the action in the Ford Idaho Center. However, this year you can watch the action outside as well.

The Snake River Stampede will add an amphitheater experience for our fans attending the Wildest, Fastest, Show on Earth. Tickets for the rodeo and amphitheater are scheduled to go on sale May 10th, 2021, and can be purchased online at ICTickets.com at that time.

Stampede History

The Snake River Stampede started in 1915 in Nampa, Idaho, and has grown to one of the top 10 regular season professional rodeos in the nation out of the approximately 600 rodeos sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

For more information on the Snake River Stampede, please visit SnakeRiverStampede.com.

