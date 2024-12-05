‘Snap’s Ain’t Stats’ Boise’s Ashton Jeanty Receives Historic Heisman Vote

The Heisman race is heating up as we approach the final week of the season. Boise's Ashton Jeanty continues to perform as an underdog, while most of the college football establishment is favoring Colorado's Travis Hunter. ￼

Mr. Hunter is a rare two-sport athlete who has played more snaps on offense and defense. He has one of the most famous and powerful advocates campaigning for him, Coach Deon Sanders. The Heisman is awarded to the nation's best college football player. The award used to go to the best running back, but lately, it has been awarded to quarterbacks.

Whoever wins this year's award will not be a quarterback. Boise State's Ashton Jeanty has willed himself, his team, and an entire nation to his side. Mr. Jeanty, unlike Mr. Hunter, has played in every game this season, battling injuries. His coach, Spencer Danielson, has come to his aid by promoting Mr. Jeanty as the best player in college football.

Mr. Jeanty will have the entire nation watching him Friday night on Fox Television as Boise State takes on UNLV at Albertsons Stadium. The talented running back could produce a historic night allowing Heisman voters to be impressed by his performance. The Boise State running back did get a major endorsement today from college football's most famous and popular mascot, the Oregon Duck. The Duck endorsed Mr. Jeanty on the Pat McAfee Show. You can see it below.



Boise and the entire country are tuned into one of the most competitive Heisman Trophy races in recent history.

