So Happy It Hurts: Nampa Excited for Bryan Adams Tomorrow Night

The Treasure Valley is excited to welcome Bran Adams to the Ford Idaho Center Arena stage in Nampa, Idaho, tomorrow night, January 23rd, 2024 — kicking off an amazing year of concerts in our area. Find the full list of 2024 concerts below.

Known for his dynamic and energetic live performances, Adams, with 17 studio albums under his belt, will showcase all of the best hits from his latest Grammy-nominated album "So Happy It Hurts" and a strong mix of other classics. The event, named "Bryan Adams: So Happy It Hurts w/ Eurythmics Songbook ft. Dave Stewart," promises an unforgettable Tuesday night in Nampa.

This concert couldn't come at a better time, breaking the recent event lull in the Treasure Valley, the community is eagerly anticipating this concert as the perfect way to kick off the year with a bang. You can find all of the event details here.

In addition to the already-existing excitement and anticipation for this concert, the Ford Idaho Center is running a Facebook contest with exclusive prizes related to the concert, and a chance to win free tickets.

As the countdown has officially begun, Nampa's Ford Idaho Center Arena and excited local Idahoans are gearing up for an awesome Tuesday night filled with Bryan Adams' chart-topping hits and infectious energy. Keep scrolling for a list of concerts that are slated to come to the Boise area during the year 2024 — MORE exciting events are coming your way!

