STUDY: Idaho is the Most Loved State in the Country

The gem state came in last place out of all of the states in the U.S. but for something that is good to be last at. Best Life did a pretty big study late last year of the most hated states in the country and the gem state was dead last. In other words we are the most loved state in the Country.

The annalists at Best Life started off by calculating the percentage of the population that has recently moved out of each state and compared the population increase or decrease in each state to the national average of 0.6 percent, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Next, they analyzed a Gallup poll of which citizens felt the most pride in their home states as in the percentage of people who agreed with the statement that their state is "the best or one of the best possible states to live." Finally, they looked at the findings of illustrator and amateur researcher Matt Shirley, who polled his 320,000 Instagram followers from across the country in 2020 to discover which state they hate the most. Putting all the factors together they compiled a full comprehensive list of how each state scored. Idaho rocked it.

Idaho scored 50th place of the most hated states in the U.S. In other words we are the most loved state. No one in any other state that was polled said that they disliked Idaho. Doesn't that just make you feel loved? ;)

Utah is close behind at 49th most hated, or 2nd most loved.

Washington state is next, followed by Nevada. Jeez our whole region got the top most loved spots. Oregon, Wyoming, and Montana are not too far behind.

So what states are the most hated?

Coming in at number 3 is California

Texas took second place.

New Jersey is the most hated state in the United States.

