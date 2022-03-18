Stunning $1.3M Home For Sale in Boise (Look Inside!)

This $1.3 million home is for sale in Boise, and you won’t believe what it comes with! Here are 40 photos—go see for yourself :)

The stunning property in River Run just opened up yesterday, and it has everything an Idahoan would want.

Not only that, but people don’t generally leave these nice homes, so this is absolutely a rare find.

The listing says, “Rarely do waterfront homes in River Run come available like this one, sitting right on year round Logger's Creek. Take in the view from all directions, inside & out. Relax in your hot tub & oversized patio, listening to the birds & surrounded by lush foliage & raised garden beds. Sitting on a cul de sac, the serene location allows for a quiet neighborhood with community pool, walking paths, & tennis courts.”

Sign me up! If only I had an extra $1.3 million laying around 😂

If you’re like me, it’s still really fun to check this out, though, so go have a look!

