Suicide Prevention Week in Idaho, Events and Help

We are in the middle of Suicide Prevention Week. Idaho continues to struggle with suicide and is constantly near the top of all states with the most suicides per capita. According to The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare 419 people took their lives in 2020 in Idaho. That's up from 362 in 2019.

The Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline is in need of more volunteers. They are receiving an increase in calls and one of the worst things that can happen is when someone reaches out for help but no one is there to answer the call. The Idaho Suicide Hotline is 208-398-4357.

Lee Flinn, the director of the Idaho Suicide Prevention Center told CBS2, “We receive calls and texts from Idahoans from all walks of life, and in our history, the youngest caller to the hotline was seven years old and the oldest caller to the hotline was ninety-two years old. So, this really demonstrates that you know during our lifetime, during anyone’s lifetime there’s always going to be difficult times."

You can find out more and fill out a volunteer application here at the Idaho Suicide Prevention website.

Boise State is bringing more awareness to Suicide Prevention Week with events and more.

Today they held a 'You Donut Know How Much You Matter to Us!' event where sutdents were encouraged to meet a counselor and grab a donut.

This evening there is a Documentary Screening of Project WakeUp. from 6pm to 8:15pm at the Special Events Center (SUB).

Tomorrow (Thursday) is Therapy Dog Day from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. ILC.

Then Suicide Prevention in the Classroom with the CTL. Connect via Zoom. 12-1 p.m.

BroncoBOLD “Chalk the Walk for Mental Health.” 6-8 p.m. Hall of Fame Plaza. Eat pizza with friends (served at 6 p.m.) then grab a chalk kit and get busy “chalking the walk” around Albertsons Stadium with positive mental health messages.

Friday Events for students at BSU include: Connect 4 A Cause. Student Tailgate in DeChevrieux Field. 5:30-7 p.m. and Be a Life Saver. 7 p.m. Albertsons Stadium-Student Entrance.

Click here to go to the BSU Suicide prevention page to learn more and to learn more about student resources.

