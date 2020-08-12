The Surgeon General of the United States, Dr. Jerome Adams, will join Kevin Miller tomorrow morning, Thursday August 13, at 8 am on KIDO Talk Radio.Dr. Adams has appeared on thousands of television and radio shows educating Americans on how to fight the COVID virus. Dr. Adams has advocated that Americans need to wear a mask, wash their hands, and practice social distancing, reports 11Alive.com.

According to the Health and Human Services website, Dr. Adams holds the rank of Vice Admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS) Commissioned Corps. In this capacity, he oversees the operations of more than 6,000 uniformed health officers who serve in nearly 800 locations around the world, promoting, protecting, and advancing the health and safety of our nation.

Dr. Adams will join Kevin Miller during the 8 am hour to discuss the nation's and Idaho's response to the COVID situation. Dr. Adams and Kevin Miller will look at the challenges of children going back to school.