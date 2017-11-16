Allegations of sexual misconduct and assault continue to mount against Hollywood men and politicians in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Following this morning’s allegations against Senator Al Franken, another prominent and beloved figure has been accused of sexual assault: Sylvester Stallone. According to a recently unearthed police report, the iconic action star and his bodyguard allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl in the 1980s.

The Daily Mail obtained a copy of the report, filed by an unnamed teenage girl in Las Vegas in the late ’80s. Stallone was in town to film Over the Top when he met the 16-year-old and invited her back to his room at the former Las Vegas Hilton hotel in July 1986. According to the report, the victim proceeded to engage in consensual sex with Stallone, but when the then-40-year-old actor urged his bodyguard Michael “Mike” De Luca to join them, she became “very uncomfortable.”

Feeling “intimidated” and as if she had “no choice,” the girl relented and says that she was forced to perform sex acts with Stallone and De Luca. Las Vegas police reveal that the victim ultimately dropped the charges because she felt “humiliated and ashamed” and “scared” about the traumatic experience. After the incident, Stallone threatened the victim by saying that if she told anyone about the alleged assault, “they would have to beat her head in.” Both men were married at the time.

John Samolovitch, a retired Las Vegas detective sergeant, was the head of the sexual assault unit when the report was filed in 1986. Samolovitch confirmed the authenticity of the document as a “true copy of the original report.”

About a year after the report was filed in Las Vegas, Stallone’s half-sister, Toni-Ann Filiti, threatened to sue the actor. Filiti claimed the actor sexually assaulted and raped her multiple times over the course of several years. Despite denying his half-sister’s allegations, Stallone reached a settlement with Filiti, the terms of which required him to pay a lump sum of $2 million and a monthly stipend of $16,666 for the remainder of her life. Filiti passed away in 2012.

Update: Stallone’s representative has denied the allegation of assault involving the 16-year-old girl. In a statement to TMZ, the actor’s spokesperson said: