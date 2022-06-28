TASTIEST TACOS IN BOISE FOR TACO TUESDAY

Have you ever looked at a taco in the Treasure Valley the way Game of Thrones' Tormund looks at Brienne of Tarth?



No? Well it's high time that changed, so let's taco 'bout it.

After eight years of living in the valley, I consider myself somewhat of a low-key taco connoisseur. My credentials? At this point, I've dined anywhere tacos hit the table in this city.

From national chains to local chains and fantastic food trucks, I'm your girl on the ground when it comes to suggestions for Boise's most bangin' Mexican cuisine.

Let's leave the past in the past, and move on to the taco's of your tomorrow. For your convenience, each restaurant is linked to Boise Yelp for direct access to reviews and photos.

Happy Taco Tuesday!



1 || EL MARIACHI LOCO - STAR, ID

2 || ANTONIO'S KITCHEN - BOISE, ID

3 || CAMPO'S MARKET - NAMPA, ID

4 || CAMPO'S MARKET - BOISE, ID

5 || LATINO'S TACOS - STAR, ID

6 || BIRRIERA GARNACHA QUE APAPACHA - NAMPA, ID

7 || MADRE BOUTIQUE TAQUIERIA - BOISE, ID

8 || EL CHAVO TAQUERIA - BOISE, ID

9 || STREET TACOS LA CRUZ - MERIDIAN, ID

10 || NATO'S TAQUERIA MEXICAN FOOD TRUCK - BOISE, ID

Keep scrolling for more solid reviews and recommendations on Boise's best restaurants, food trucks, and favorite meals!

