Growing up, you may have learned about the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. You may even remember when they put together a list of the "New Seven Wonders of the World" a little over ten years ago. A list of Seven Natural Wonders followed not long after that.

According to History.com, they were meant to serve as a testament to the ingenuity, imagination and hard work that humans were capable of when they worked together. They included the Great Pyramid of Giza, the Colossus of Rhodes, Hanging Gardens of Babylon, Lighthouse of Alexandria, Mausoleum at Halicarnassus, Statue of Zeus at Olympia and Temple of Artemis at Ephesus.

With just one of those still standing, a Swiss company set out to name seven new wonders after collecting millions of votes on a list that started with over 200 possibilities. That journey started in 2001 and the new list was announced in 2007. The new list included the Great Wall of China, Petra, Christ the Redeemer, Machu Picchu, Chichten Itza, the Colosseum and the Taj Mahal.

A year later, another organization wanted to make their own Seven Wonders list to protect and promote natural wonders. Their list of seven included the Aurora Borealis, Harbor of Rio de Janeiro, Grand Canyon, Great Barrier Reef, Mount Everest, Victoria Falls and Paricutin.

These lists got us thinking...if we had to choose Seven Wonders of Idaho, what would they be? There's a lot of great landmarks and natural beauty to pick from. We're sure everyone's list could be a little bit a little bit different, but these are the seven contenders we thought were the strongest!

The 7 Magnificent Wonders of Idaho Are Absolutely Jaw Dropping Without a doubt, Idaho is one of the most beautiful states in the country. It's hard to pick just seven things that truly highlight its beauty, but this is our best shot!

