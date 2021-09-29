“The Amazon of Auto” is Soon Coming to Boise

Dubbed as the "Amazon of auto" Carvana boasts itself as being "the better way to buy a car" and it's coming to Boise, Idaho.

You might have seen or heard of those car vending machines in other cities. Seriously, these things are cool! Unfortunately, it hasn't been stated whether or not one of those is coming to Boise but Carvana delivery options soon definitely will be.

Boise area residents will now be able to search for a new ride on Carvana's database and have it shipped directly to their home as soon as the very next day! Just like any other dealership car buyers will also have the option to trade-in or even sell their cars directly to Carvana as well. They'll come pick up your vehicle for you.

According to the company, customers have 45K used cars to shop from. They'll be able to secure financing, purchase, and schedule vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Usually, the car-buying process can take up to hours at a traditional dealership. About 80% of customers choose to finance through Carvana, other payment options are also available such as cash from your personal bank account or through a third-party financier.

If you're the type of driver who likes to test drive a new car for a few days, you can do the exact same thing with Carvana. Every Carvana car comes with a 7-day return policy. If you don't end up liking it, you can simply return it.

“We look forward to changing the way people buy and sell cars in our newest state,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder, and CEO.

