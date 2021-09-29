The Basin May Be Bogus, But The September Snow Wasn’t

It's been an exciting week up at Bogus Basin as they've received their first snow of the season, so when will we see it here in the Treasure Valley?

Typically, Boise's first snow of the season doesn't come until some point in Mid-November. In 2020, the first snow came on November 7th, but in 2019, Boise's first snow touched ground a bit earlier, October 29th, which happens to be a month away! So what will this winter look like? Idaho Statesman reported earlier this month that there are two very different predictions regarding the upcoming Idaho winter: Farmer's Almanac is predicting a cold, dry winter that will last a long time, the National Weather Service is predicting a La Niña winter that is very wet and snowy. I suppose only time (and mother nature) will tell, but if you're a fan of the snow, get psyched because it'll be here before you know it.

On Monday, Bogus Basin got its first snow of the season. It did melt already, but it's definitely an exciting thing for our ski and snowboard friends to see as they're likely doing their stretches and get ready to go out as soon as they can at this point! Now if by chance, old Farmer's Almanac and the National Weather Services predictions come to fruition, we could be in for a very cold, very wet, very long winter. Snowmageddon part two, anyone? Too soon? In the mean time, let's enjoy the beautiful fall weather we have for the next few weeks!

