These 3 Boise Bagel Shops Seriously Have the Best Bagels

Doesn’t a good bagel or bagel sandwich sound amazing right now? Nothing beats a good parmesan bagel with egg, ham, and some melty provolone or cheddar cheese – yumm. This has gotta be one of the best ways to kick off your workday.

Chefs Kiss Reaction GIF By Nick Jonas Chefs Kiss Reaction GIF By Nick Jonas loading...

I’ve always been a huge fan of bagel sandwiches, especially for a good, fast, and filling breakfast or lunch to help get me through the workday. And totally randomly the other day, I realized that I haven’t had a bagel sandwich in months … or maybe even years 👀

Okay, I remember the last bagel I purchased, it was the smoked salmon bagel at the fair, and it was freakin’ incredible. I can’t believe I haven’t had one in like 2 years! This is wildly unacceptable. So, I started looking into the best bagel shops in the Boise area (photos and details below).

I made the huge mistake of starting my research before lunch (one of the dumber things I’ve ever done), so I took a fast break to go try Blue Sky Bagels. That was the best lunch I’ve had in a long time, and now I can’t wait to try the other two shops on the list. When looking for the best bagel shops, I took into consideration how local they are, the variety of bagels/sandwiches, and the reviews online from Google and Yelp.

If you’re a fan of amazing bagel sandwiches like I am … then here are the 3 Best Boise Bagel Shops for you :)

3 Best Boise Bagel Shops

Satisfy Your Caffeine Craving With Boise's Best Coffee Shops from A to Z