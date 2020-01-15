The Key To Career Success in 2020

The hottest jobs in 2020 lean heavily on science and technology, but if that's not the career path you're on, there's still one thing you can do to guarantee success in your field.

If you're thinking about looking for a new job or changing career paths, 2020 could be a really good year for you. There are big opportunities opening up in science, technology, and math fields and we're highlighting some of the hottest jobs to get you a little further down the road toward your goals.

The New York Post pointed out something interesting recently and said employers this year are looking at potential hires differently. In the article highlighting the hottest jobs, the Post said things have changed and, "While you still have to have the basics, what’s most important is that you are coachable, open to learning and able to work as part of a team.”

If we're flexible, able to adapt, and good at finding ways to contribute to a team, that always bodes well, but especially if we want good career things to happen in 2020.

The Hottest Jobs in 2020, according to the New York Post

Artificial intelligence (AI) specialist

Employers are looking for humans who know how to "apply machine learning to catch bad financial transactions, prevent hospital readmissions or tell sales reps which lead is worth chasing." There's no AI degree at Boise State, but employers might be looking for "backgrounds in engineering, computer science or math, and for people who have a keen interest in natural language processing, machine learning, chatbots and more."

Cybersecurity pro

There is huge demand in this field and employers are scrambling to find enough people to fill open positions. A college degree may not be necessary, but a vast knowledge of computer viruses and hacker tendencies will be.

Silicon Alley worker

This involves moving, but it could put your career on the map. New York is home to as many as 9,000 startups and it's the headquarters for thousands of big companies too. Amazon is setting up shop there and it's looking to hire technical and nontechnical workers, ranging from developers to accountants to digital marketers and salespeople.

Robotics engineer

There’s a 40 percent job-growth rate in robotics engineering, and robots that will make a pizza, conduct a surgery, or paint a car are in the works. You'll need a background in math or physics and degrees in mechanical or software engineering.

Customer success specialists

If technology and science aren't your forte, this career could be a little more attainable. Customer success specialists usually get involved after a product or service has been sold to check on the user experience, educate clients, and to identify opportunities for add-on sales.

Computer, cloud and data engineers and coders

The Post says, "Developers write the apps you use, data scientists create algorithms to predict your music picks, cloud engineers make sure that you can access files stored on the Web." This is an area that shows no signs of slowing down, and sometimes you can train right there on the web for free.

The curious types who are always looking to learn something new and who stay coachable will have the most success on any of these career paths. That's the secret. And it's something we can all apply whether it's in a brand new position or in a job that we've had for years. Have a great year, and thanks for listening at work!