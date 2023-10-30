Meridian Chamber Hosts Idaho Career Fair for Local Job Seekers

Looking for a new job, career advancements, or just new opportunities altogether? There’s an event this week you need to know about. To support the local job market and provide a platform for career development, the Meridian Chamber of Commerce is set to host the "Idaho Job & Career Fair" on Thursday, November 2nd, at the Nampa Civic Center.

The event will run from 10:00am-2:00pm, and it offers job seekers a unique opportunity to explore a multitude of career paths and connect with over 50 employers and community partners. Whether attendees are searching for their first job, aiming for career advancement, or contemplating a new professional direction, the Idaho Job & Career Fair, will have something for everyone.

Employers from a diverse range of industries in the Treasure Valley will be present, providing a comprehensive array of full-time and part-time positions suitable for both entry-level applicants and experienced candidates. The event promises to be a one-stop destination for job seekers looking to make valuable connections and gain insight into the job market's current trends.

The best part? Admission to the event is completely free, making it accessible to everyone in the community. The event website, IdahoCareerFair.com, offers additional details, including a list of participating employers and tips for job fair success.

Don't miss this great event

