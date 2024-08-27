The Magic Of The Spirit Of Boise Balloon Classic [photos]

It happens only once a year in the Boise area, and the magic begins this week. The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is back and bigger than ever. As the name suggests, the event is about the spirit of flight, with over fifty balloons visiting Boise this week.

Other areas have balloon events or festivals, but the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is free. It also allows folks to wake up, head to the park, and watch the fantastic colorful balloons rise and fly across the Treasure Valley. With so many balloons flying throughout the morning, commuters are reminded to keep their eyes on the road while driving to work.

We'll always remember the founder of the classic Scott Spencer and our great friend meteorologist Larry Gebert.

We'll get into the breakdown of the days, but first, here's a little more information. Beginning on Wednesday, folks can make their way to Ann Morrison Park every morning to check out the balloons. Sometimes, the pilots need additional help, so there's an opportunity to work as part of the crew if you'd like to become more involved.

After a pre-flight weather briefing, the balloon pilots decide if the conditions permit a flight. Balloons will be flying from every morning from Wednesday to Sunday. Friday is particular as thousands of Idahoans will swarm into the park to watch the night glow. Once darkness officially arrives, the night is lit up with balloons and music. The balloons will not fly at night, but their flames will light up the skies.

Wednesday is Cap Ed Kids Day, with balloons going up at 7 am

Thursday is Media Day

Friday VIP Day and Night Glow

Saturday, the Second to Last Day

Sunday See You Next Year Day

