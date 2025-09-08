It has been a few weeks since the last balloon floated over Boise as another world-class Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic ended with a fantastic Sunday event. Every year, brave and extraordinary pilots take over the skies of the Treasure Valley.

If you're new to our area, it's not uncommon to see balloons flying during the early morning hours. The cooler temperatures allow for optimum flying conditions. Unlike other aircraft, hot air balloons have no engine, relying on the hot air and the integrity of the balloon to stay afloat.

Balloon flying can be distracting to those on the ground. You wouldn't believe how many vehicle accidents have been caused by drivers looking up instead of what's in front of them.

The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is not the only gathering of balloon fans. There are several festivals across the country, with the most famous being in New Mexico.

The Boise event blends the perfect amount of balloons, sponsors, food, fun, bouncy houses, and anything else worthy of a morning flight. The Boise event continues due to the outstanding community support and the dedication of the sponsors who pay for the event.

Other events are forced to charge for admission because of rising costs and profit motives. Boise continues the tradition that began with Scott Spencer, who we lost a few years ago. Mr. Spencer and his wife, Lori, have been tireless ambassadors of ballooning in Boise.

There will be other events throughout the year in our area and across the state. However, there is only one free event that evokes the true pioneer spirit of flight in Idaho.

