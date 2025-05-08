The Most Popular Beer in Idaho Is the Most Popular Beer in America

The Boise area is one of the most desired locations, and most Americans dream of living their version of the American Dream there.

What makes the Boise area so great? We'll skip an examination of the recent political debates to focus on why so many people want to move to our area.

Beer Getty Images / Michael M. Santiago loading...

The Boise area has a diverse mix of culture, whether it's the Treefort Festival, local artists, the state capital, Boise State University, or one factor or beverage that draws thousands of aficionados to the area.

Beer—yes, Boise is famous for its beer scene. The Boise area and the entire state of Idaho are some of the most popular beer producers worldwide. Did you know there is a movie dedicated to the beer scene in Boise? (The name of the movie is Untapped: The Story of Beer in Boise. Keep reading to see the film at the bottom of this article.)

Inside The Idaho Beer Industry How they make the best beer in Idaho Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

However, have you wondered what is the best or most favorite beer in the Gem State? MSN reported on a study an organization called coffeeness researching how much of a particular beer brand is consumed in each state. In other words, what's the most popular beer in Idaho?

Is it a big brand or a local produced craft beer? Perhaps Idahoans love their beer from Germany or Ireland? If you guessed Idaho's favorite beer was a national domestic brand, you'd be correct.

Idaho's favorite beer is not Bud Light, but Miller Beer. Miller was the most popular beer in thirty states.

