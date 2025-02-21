Beer Battle Spills into Idaho Legislature: New Law Could Open Market to Washington

The Idaho Legislature will now examine beer in the Gem State. This year's session has focused on marijuana, firing squads, school choice, and now beer. Alcohol is a big business in any state. Idaho, specifically Boise, is known as one of the hidden treasure jewels of craft beer. (The name of the movie is Untapped: The Story of Beer in Boise. Keep reading to see the film at the bottom of this article.)

The Idaho Statesman reported the Idaho Legislature is considering legislation allowing Washington Beer producers to sell their beer in Idaho. Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, introduced the bill (HB 276) after a legal dispute with Washington State breweries, alleging that they were not treated fairly.

The new bill would open the market to smaller breweries if they built and maintained a warehouse in Idaho. You can read the entire bill here.

The state of Idaho's beer and beverage industry is one roadblock to the new bill's progress. At one time, the state, led by the Boise area, was one of the hottest, fastest-growing beer communities in the country. However, like the once-red-hot housing market, the industry has cooled considerably.

Legislators will have to ask themselves whether allowing beer from Washington will further erode the Idaho beer industry. Idaho is a known as the toughest law and order state in both the Mountain and Pacific Northwest. We will continue to monitor and report on this pending legislation as it moves through the legislature.

