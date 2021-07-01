We cant all go to Tokyo to watch the Olympic Games but we can still see some incredible Tokyo bound athletes right here in Idaho! The 2021 U.S. Paralympics Cycling National Championship events are going to be right here in the gem state. World-class adaptive athletes are traveling form all over the country for these final domestic championship events before going on to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

According to the press release, The Challenged Athletes Foundation distributed over $407,000 in grants to Idahoans with permanent physical disabilities. They are now hosting four Paralympic National Championship events on July 9th, 10th and 11th right here in the Treasure Valley. They are even funding over 60 individual travel grants to get the athletes here and they are putting up the $25,000 prize purse. That is the biggest prize in the history of U.S. Paralympics Cycling. These events will include a time trial, criterium, relay and road race.

We have four that will compete from right here in Boise.

• Craig Cornwall, a father of five and top competitive hand cyclist racing with paraplegia, who has worked for NASA’s Langley Research Center and the Johnson Space Center.

• Will Groulx, a three-time member of the U.S. Paralympic Wheelchair Rugby Team and three-time U.S. Paralympics Cycling medalist, racing with quadriplegia.

• Ellie Kennedy, the oldest classified female para-cyclist at the National Championship events, racing with neurological injuries as a result of exposure to sarin during the Gulf War.

• Josh Sweeney, a double leg amputee, U.S. National Sled Hockey gold medalist, Pat Tillman Award recipient and Purple Heart recipient.

There will also be fun events and celebrations around town like a cycling celebration, an adaptive cycling clinic presented by Regence BlueShield of Idaho, and an inclusive kids ride, powered by CAF-Idaho and Mission43, featuring Olympians Kristen Armstrong and Muffy Davis.

Friday, July 9

• Time Trial National Championship*, 9:00am-12:00pm, Glenns Ferry High School

• Adaptive Cycling Clinic, 12:00pm-5:00pm, Boise State University Health Sciences Riverside

• Twilight Trifecta Cycling Celebration Community Event, 4:00pm-7:00pm, JUMP Boise

Saturday, July 10

• Crit National Championship*, 11:00am, Idaho State Capitol

• Kids Ride with Kristen Armstrong and Muffy Davis, 12:00pm-1:00pm, Idaho State Capitol

• Relay National Championship*, 6:00pm, Idaho State Capitol

Sunday, July 11

• Road Race National Championship*, 8:00am-12:00pm, Melba Senior Center

• Closing Ceremonies, 5:30pm-8:00pm, Boise Zoo

* All U.S. Paralympics Cycling National Championship events available via live stream at usacrits.com.

For athlete registration, volunteer opportunities and additional event details, click here.

“Through this partnership with USA Cycling and U.S. Paralympics, we will continue to increase competitive opportunities for our athletes to showcase their spirit and strength,” said CAF-Idaho Regional Director Jennifer Skeesick. “Because these events are taking place just two months before Tokyo and attracting the nation’s best adaptive cyclists, Idaho is positioned to set the standard for adaptive sport destinations around the globe.”

“Bringing the U.S. Para National events to Boise and the surrounding area is an exciting addition to the Boise Twilight Criterium,” said Race Director Mike Cooley. “The athletes are incredibly motivating and their races will be the icing on the cake for our annual events.”

