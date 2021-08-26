The Treasure Valley’s Favorite Barber Shops

Every guy knows that finding the right barber can be sort of difficult. For the sake of transplants or locals looking for somewhere great, share this with a fella in your life!

I got into a habit of cutting my own hair and trimming my own beard not long after the pandemic began and everything had shut down and honestly I do an okay job of it. Problem is, I don't enjoy it... It's so much more relaxing to go to a barber and when you have a beard, they're much better at getting it straight so we took to Treasure Valley locals to recommend the best barber shops and here's what they said!

The Beardsmith in Garden City at 5459 N. Glenwood St.

Caleb's Chopshop at 131 E. Idaho Avenue in Meridian.

Shear Madness! Barber Shop at 7007 Fairview Avenue in Boise.

Bolder Barbershop at 2794 Eagle Road in Eagle

Chrome Comb Barbershop at 1024 12th Avenue South in Nampa. This place is cool because it used to be a radio station (we like those!), KFXD which is now our sister station Power 105.5 FM, 630 am.

Firm Cuts in Caldwell at 105 S. Kimball.

With the above list, pretty much every corner of the Treasure Valley is covered by awesome local barbershops. Whether you need your beard trimmed, a nice haircut or if you're like me and you need to keep your bald head nice and clean, there's something for everyone. For grown-ups, kids, men and I'm even for the ladies, you don't have to look too far for an awesome local barbershop.

