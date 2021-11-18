There’s One Christmas Film That Is Tradition in Idaho

Which holiday movie is your favorite?

The most wonderful time of the year is almost here. Christmas. And there are so many things that make this our favorite holiday. There's family time, Santa, the lights and decorations, the food and treats, presents...

Oh, and the movies.

One of the reasons why Christmas movies are so good, is because they always have a happy ending. The love of your life makes it home just in the nick of time, the persnickety boss softens their hardened heart, the kid finally gets the present they always wanted.

What's not to like?

I'm willing to bet everyone has a favorite Christmas movie. Even the biggest Scrooges out there could pick one out. Maybe you only watch it once, or you find yourself falling asleep to it every single night until Santa arrives.

I actually have a few, but one that comes to mind first is How the Grinch Stole Christmas (with Jim Carrey). If I owned it on a VHS, that sucker would have been worn out long ago. And it gets funnier and funnier every time I watch it.

According to Comparitech and their list of Most Popular Christmas Movies by State, we have do a favorite movie in Idaho. They compiled data from IMDB to create this list.

Our favorite Christmas movie is... Elf.

This is definitely on the list of Christmas movies I will never get sick of.

Released in 2003, the world fell in love with Buddy the Elf (played by Will Ferrell) and his quest to find his real dad in New York City. This one is filled with laughter, adventure, and signing loud for all to hear.

On a scale of one to infinity, how much do you love this film?

