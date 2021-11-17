Raul Labrador: Idaho’s Conservative Runs For Attorney General

After almost four years of living the quiet life of lobbying and immigration law, Congressman Raul Labrador announces he will run for the office of attorney general. The enigmatic Conservative who was elected to Congress in 2010 will once again return to the public arena. The congressman made his announcement in a press release that was picked up by multiple publications.

The Conservative served as chairman of the Idaho Republican Party and is a member of the Central District Health Board. During his time in Congress, he was a founding member of the Freedom Caucus and a leader in the Tea Party movement. Labrador sparred many times with then-Attorney General Eric Holder and appeared to represent the heartland of America on NBC's Meet the Press. He returned home to run for governor four years ago. Labrador gave up one of the safest seats in the country to succeed then-Governor Butch Otter.

Labrador was the Conservative pick to win Idaho's highest elected office but a three-way race marred by excessive negative advertising derailed his victory. Then Lieutenant Governor Brad Little won the primary by a few thousand votes despite outspending the Labrador camp. Labrador served out his remaining time in Congress. He was the only elected official in Idaho to campaign for Donald Trump in 2016.

One can expect an independent attorney general if Idaho elects Labrador. Friend or foe describes him as a man who is independent of political or social influence. He told us this week that there is not a day that goes by that people call him asking him to run for governor. Attorney General Lawrence Wasden hasn't officially declared his candidacy for reelection.

