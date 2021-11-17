WWE Smackdown: Idaho Are You Ready For A Goodtime?

To quote the great one, FINALLY THE WWE... IS BACK IN BOISE! Smackdown will return to its Boise home ExtraMile Arena on Sunday, February 6th, 2022 starting at 5:00 pm.

The show will be part of the annual ramp-up to Wrestlemania. If you're a fan of the weekly show that airs on FOX 9 or a member of Peacock, this is your chance to see your favorite WWE Superstars in person.

Have you ever wondered just how big Roman Reigns is? How fast is Bianca Belair? Or what 'The Man' Becky Lynch looks like in person; this event is your chance to experience the best of Smackdown and Raw in Boise. WWE World Champion Big E of The New Day will defend his belt against the tenacious Kevin Owens.

Tag Team action will feature the Usos from the Bloodline will battle The New Day. No word on whether or not their manager, Paul Heyman, will be joining them in Boise. Regardless, watching the WWE live is a must-see interactive experience that you, your family, and your friends will cherish for years.

Here's how you can get these must-have tickets before they're sold out. Presale tickets are available now with this link, and using codeword/password for presale is WWEUNIVERSE. The tickets officially are open to the public starting this Friday at 10 am at the same link for the February 6th event.

Unlike tennis or golf, the WWE experience is genuinely interactive. Fans are just as part of the show as are the wrestlers. If you're tired of the lockdown fatigue and want to have nighttime entertainment, then being a part of the WWE Road to Wrestlemania in Boise is something you don't want to miss.

