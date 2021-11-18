Boise Networking Group Rewards FREE Football Tickets to Generous Volunteers

Can you believe this Saturday night is already the final Boise State home game of the season? If you don't have tickets to the game, this is a rewarding way to get in for free!

Treasure Valley Givers, a non-profit networking group, has set aside 150 tickets to this Saturday night's Senior Night game against Mountain West rivals, New Mexico that they can gift to friends and family members who are willing to get down and dirty after the game. Quite literally, down and dirty.

These tickets will be given to 150 volunteers that are willing to bundle up and stick around after the game to help clean up Albertsons Stadium! If you've been to a game, you know how many cups, food containers and other garbage is left behind after the teams leave The Blue. Heck, you may even be guilty of leaving behind some of that trash yourself. Cleaning that up is no small task and that's why the Treasure Valley givers are looking for a small army of volunteers!

If you'd like to be one of them and earn your free ticket, you can commit to being one of those volunteers by filling out this form.

The tickets are the non-profit's way of saying thank you. Boise State's token of gratitude? They're willing to make a donation of up to $2,000 to the Treasure Valley Givers' chosen non-profit, Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue. IMSARU is a complete volunteer organization dedicated to saving lives through search, rescue and mountain safety education. You may also know them as the folks that serve up the absolutely delicious hot buttered corn at the Western Idaho Fair.

The corn booth is one of their biggest fundraisers of the year and while they had an extremely successful run in 2021, not being able to sell corn when the 2020 fair was tough on a group that relies so heavily on the generosity of the community. That's why this donation will make a HUGE difference for them!

Tickets for you? Funds for an amazing group of local individuals really making a difference for those who enjoy Idaho's foothills and mountains? It's a win all the way around! If you're in, click HERE to get yourself signed up!

