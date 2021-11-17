These 9 Criminals Are Idaho’s Most Wanted

Here in Idaho, we're used to seeing a minimal amount of crime as we live in a relatively safe area. Just weeks after a mass shooting that took place at the Boise Towne Square Mall, many in our community are wondering if we're only starting to see more crime as the area that we call home continues to grow.

The Idaho Department of Corrections has an entire list of "Most Wanted" criminals-- do you recognize anyone?

Idaho's Most Wanted When it comes to the most wanted criminals in Idaho, the list according to the Idaho Department Corrections is short. There are a total of nine individuals who made the "Most Wanted" list. Do you recognize any of these fugitives? Some have only been on the run for a few months. Take a good look at the photos below and let your local authorities know if you have absolutely any information.

While the Idaho Department of Corrections only has 9 fugitives listed, Boise Police have a grand total of 19 mugshots on their Most Wanted list:

LOOK: These 19 People Are Boise's Most Wanted Yes, even here in the Treasure Valley where crime isn't so rampant, there is a most wanted list. According to the Southwest Idaho Crime Stoppers, these are the most wanted of them all. So many of these mugshots are from Ada and Canyon Counties. Do you recognize anyone?