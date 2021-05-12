These 5 Stunning Waterfalls Are Less Than 2 Hours From Boise

Photo by Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash

One of the most amazing things you can do to experience the Gem State is to visit one of our 63 waterfalls. We have a list of easily accessible waterfalls from Boise, all within two hours, so that you can make a day trip of it and still be home for dinner.  

 

Shoshone Falls

This is a must-see waterfall. The Niagra of the West is probably the most famous waterfall in Idaho. It's right in the middle of Twin Falls and couldn't be easier to visit. Shoshone Falls is two hours from Boise and draws tourists from all over the world.

Jump Creek Falls

This 60-foot waterfall is just over one hour from Boise. It's easy to get to and is a trendy tourist attraction. Since it is so close to Boise, there will be plenty of other people there if you visit during peak hours in peak seasons.

Perrine Coulee Falls

Perrine Coulee Falls is two hours from Boise near Twin Falls. The water drops 200 feet. It is visible from the road as you approach it and is entirely surreal to see from your car.

Devil's Washbowl at Malad Gorge

This is a powerful flowing waterfall that has become popular for extreme kayakers to kayak through. I prefer to just admire the beauty of it. Malad Gorge is only 90 minutes from Boise.

Minnie Miller Springs

Just an hour and a half from Boise, Minnie Miller Springs is a very easy waterfall to access. It's in Thousand Springs Park near Ritter Island. Throughout the summer, there are festivals on the Island. It's fun for all ages and not far off of I-84 at the Wendell exit.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.
Filed Under: Daytrips, Idaho, nature, newsletter, road trip, staycation, Waterfalls
Categories: Entertainment, On-Air, Outdoors
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top