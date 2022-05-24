These Adorable Idaho Pets Need to Be Rescued

These Adorable Idaho Pets Need to Be Rescued

The city of Boise is arguably one of the best cities in America to be a pet owner. Think about all there is to do outside in beautiful weather with your fur child. From the seemingly endless trails to the dog-friendly spots, there is much to do in the Treasure Valley with your pet. But what if you don't have a pet?

According to Heart.org, pets provide a number of mental health benefits, and with the everyday stress most of us deal with, it's hard to argue how important mental health is. Also, not having a significant other can be difficult if you're alone; having a pet can help alleviate those feelings of being alone.

So, we're here to help! We searched through the Boise Craigslist to compile a list of adorable pets waiting for you to rescue them. Rescue them from what? From being homeless!

From Goldendoodles to canaries, let's take a look at the most adorable pets in Idaho that need a new home.

Adorable Idaho Pets on Craigslist That Need A New Home

We found several postings on Craigslist of adorable pets that need a new home.

