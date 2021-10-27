Gas prices across the country have risen, while Boise's gas prices have fallen. Don't let that get you too excited. Our gas prices have fallen by mere pennies, while the National average has risen from $3.17 to $3.40 over the past 30 days. That probably means that gas prices will be going up here soon. Typically, Idaho is behind the National trend by 30-45 days. The reason isn't clear, but when I researched this subject at the height of the pandemic, it had to do with transportation costs. The fact that Boise isn't on the way to or from major cities, one of the reasons we like it here so much, is also the biggest reason prices are above average. Currently, the gas in Idaho is the eighth highest in the country, and Boise's average is around $3.79.

So, where in Idaho can you go to escape these high prices? According to GasBuddy, the answer is Lewiston, where you can get regular unleaded gas for a state-low $3.25 per gallon. I don't think that a 300 mile trip to Lewiston would be the way to go, so you'll have to settle for something a little closer and more expensive. Also, if you're planning a trip to Twin Falls anytime soon, make sure you fill up before you go or when you get there. Whatever you do, don't get stuck in Glenn's Ferry because the lowest gas price there is $3.80 per gallon.

Below are the cheapest gas prices in the Treasure Valley, according to GasBuddy. Prices can fluctuate, but the rankings stay pretty steady.

These Are The 10 Cheapest Gas Stations In The Boise Area If you are searching for the cheapest gas prices in the Treasure Valley, start here first. Here are the gas stations with the lowest prices right now, based on Regular Unleaded.

28 Google Street View Images That Show Just How Much Boise Has Changed